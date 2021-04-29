Celsey Braddock Inks Management Deal with Bennett Entertainment

Country singer-songwriter Celsey Braddock signs exclusive management and booking deal with Bennett Entertainment.

“When I first heard Celsey sing, I was immediately blown away,” explains Marissa Bennett founder of Bennett Entertainment. “I’m excited to be working alongside Celsey to help push her musical career to new heights.”

As a joint partnership between Bennett Entertainment and Perkins Publicity, Celsey has also signed an exclusive publicity and distribution agreement with Perkins Publicity and Sincerely Music Group.

“When I first met Marissa and Celsey, we were brought together by the power of Clubhouse,” explains Trevor Perkins founder of Perkins Publicity and Sincerely Music Group. “I met Marissa through her club Music Talk and quickly caught the attention of her client, Celsey. After a late-night conversation and Celsey performing her talents, the new partnership was developed.”

Texas-born Celsey Braddock is a southern rock country artist based out of Fort Worth, Texas. Growing up listening to 90’s country and the 70’s and 80’s era of rock-n-roll. Braddock gained a following by playing open mic nights at The Thirsty Armadillo in the Fort Worth Stockyards and posting cover videos on social media platforms.

Bennett Entertainment is a management and booking firm representing independent artists and bands working to expand their audience. Additionally, they’re a talent buyer for a few venues and works in collaborations with many radio stations, playlists, and promoters.

You can learn more about Bennett Entertainment by visiting www.bennettentertainmentgroup.com. You can learn more about Celsey Braddock by connecting with her on Instagram.