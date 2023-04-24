Celebrdy “Until My Last Breath” now at Top40 radio

Every once in a while, the conveyer belt of talent churns out something innovative, and authentic. Celebrdy is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, instrumentalist, music producer, comedian, actor and model who is defined by raw talent and authenticity. Celebrdy seeks to provoke introspective conversations and move people in an intuitive way. Celebrdy just dropped her debut single titled “Until My Last Breath” which will connect with audiences on a deeper level that will not only entertain but also enrich their minds and draw them closer to God.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Celebrdy

Song Title: Until My Last Breath

Publishing: Romy Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Until My Last Breath

Record Label: ADD Promotions