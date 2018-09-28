Celebrating the 10 Year Anniversary of the Beloved AND Bestselling FAQ Series!

Since its successful debut volume, THE FAB FOUR FAQ, the FAQseries has exploded, with over 300,000 books sold and nearly 100 titles in print. The FAQ series has covered dozens of mammoth music artists, from Led Zeppelin to Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd to the Smiths, stretching deep into theater, film, and television, with James Bond, Twin Peaks, Star Wars, and Dr. Who. The series has even jumped into hot pop culture interests, from video games to wrestling, beer, and beyond.

The FAQ series represents a one-stop source of info, history, and minutia on an array of performing arts subjects. Readers not only get the DNA of the artist’s career, or a TV series’ legacy, but droves of obscure facts, entertaining anecdotes, delectable lists, rare photographs and period ephemera, and more. These reader-friendly volumes are presented in a lively, engaging style that invites perusing at any point within the book. Each chapter serves as a freestanding article on any aspect of the story, allowing readers to put down and pick up the book with ease.

In 2018, the FAQseries celebrates its 10th anniversary with four exciting, new titles and a fresh, forward-thinking redesign:

· Fleetwood Mac FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Iconic Rock Survivors by Ryan Reed (10/09/18)

· Steampunk FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the World of Goggles, Airships, and Time Travel by Mike Perschon (11/6/18)

· Bob Marley FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the King of Reggae by Brent Hagerman (11/13/18)

Breaking Bad FAQ: That’s Left to Know About Hustlers, Bunsen Burners, and Heisenberg by Rich Weidman (11/20/18)

These four titles are perfect examples of the broad spectrum of pop culture topics the FAQseries has covered over the years. The 25 top-selling FAQbooks include:

FAB FOUR FAQ

RUSH FAQ

STAR TREK FAQ

PINK FLOYD FAQ

KISS FAQ

DOCTOR WHO FAQ

THE BEACH BOYS FAQ

GODZILLA FAQ

STAR WARS FAQ

BLACK SABBATH FAQ

THREE STOOGES FAQ

BEATLES SOLO YEARS FAQ

LED ZEPPELIN FAQ

TWIN PEAKS FAQ

NEIL YOUNG FAQ

JAMES BOND FAQ

QUENTIN TARANTINO FAQ

STAR TREK 2.0 FAQ

U2 FAQ

STEELY DAN FAQ

GRATEFUL DEAD FAQ

LUCILLE BALL FAQ

HORROR FILMS FAQ

THE DOORS FAQ

SHERLOCK FAQ

The FAQ series has covered every corner of pop culture, including:

Bands and singers

Films, movie stars, and directors

TV shows

Theater

Sports

Food and beverage

When you pick up an FAQbook, you are guaranteed to learn something new and unexpected. Music Connectionsays these books have “filled in more blank spaces than I could ever cover here…a tremendous addition to my collection.” And Goldmineconcurs, “even a die-hard fan will learn something.”

Fleetwood Mac FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Iconic Rock Survivors

Author: Ryan Reed

Publisher: Backbeat Books, trade paperback

Release Date: 10/09/2018

ISBN:978-1617136672

$19.99

400 pages

Offering a fresh perspective on one of the most prolific and well-loved catalogs of songs in the rock ‘n’ roll canon, Fleetwood Mac FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Iconic Rock Survivorsdigs deeper than your average music compendium and sidesteps the tediousness of most generalized band histories.

Professional yet playful, the book’s most unique feature is its structure: a hybrid of historical breakdowns, Q&As, music criticism, and “best of” lists chronicling the band’s influence and legacy. No Fleetwood Mac book would be complete without addressing the sensationalism of Rumours or the mythic psychological breakdown of Peter Green. But Fleetwood Mac FAQ casts a wide net – avoiding monotony for longtime fans by presenting new criticism and reporting, and engaging with newcomers by addressing the most essential chapters in the band’s story.

Included are interviews with former Fleetwood Mac members (guitarists Rick Vito and Billy Burnette), producers (Ken Caillat, Richard Dashut, John Shanks, and Mike Vernon), studio crew members (Rich Feldman, Ray Lindsey, and Ken Perry), rock critics who’ve covered the group (Anthony DeCurtis), and others who’ve been privileged to join the band’s inner circle. Sure, the book touches on the band’s notorious drug use, romantic affairs, and brutal in-fighting – more importantly, it also sheds fascinating new light on the band’s innovative, ever-evolving music.

Steampunk FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the World of Goggles, Airships, and Time Travel

Author: Mike Perschon

Publisher: Applause Theatre & Cinema Books, trade paperback

Release Date: 11/06/2018

ISBN: 9781617136641

$19.99

400 pages

“What is steampunk?” Going beyond the standard default definitions of “Victorian science fiction,” “yesterday’s tomorrow today,” or some other equally vague or limited description, Steampunk FAQ provides a historical exploration of its literary and cinematic origins.

The journey begins with a look at steampunk’s genesis in the novels and short stories of three Californians who hung out a lot with Philip K. Dick, before moving on to the inspirations and antecedents of steampunk. Contrary to what many articles and books say, steampunk’s direct inspiration is arguably far more cinematic than literary, a likely reaction to the many film adaptations, pastiches, and knockoffs of the scientific romances of Jules Verne and H. G. Wells. While Verne, Wells, and a host of other Victorian and Edwardian writers have influenced steampunk fiction, cinematic elements from films such as Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) and George Pal’s Time Machine (1960) show up more often as immediate influences on the style we call steampunk.

In offering a celebration of steampunk’s style and cultural aesthetic, Steampunk FAQ also explores its connection to cyberpunk, the world of fashion, comics, and culture around the world.

Bob Marley FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the King of Reggae

Author: Brent Hagerman

Publisher: Backbeat Books, trade paperback

Release Date: 11/13/2018

ISBN: 9781617136658

$19.99

400 pages

Who is your favorite Bob Marley? Athletic soccer jock? Herb aficionado? One Lovesuperhero? Subversive revolutionary? Sexy ladies’ man? Political activist? Dreadlocked bohemian? Peace broker? Rastafarian natural mystic? Third World theologian? Streetwise ghetto rude boy? International pop star? Folksy troubadour? Reggae guitarist? Loving family man? Shrewd businessman? Bob Marley FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the King of Reggae captures these many sides of the legendary artist. Divided into four sections – the Man, the Music, the Mystic, and the Myth – this book probes each aspect of Marley’s character and representation, giving readers a well-rounded look at the singer Bono called “Dr. King in dreads.”

Bob Marley FAQ answers many questions of both casual and hardcore fans while offering new facts and perspectives. It provides an engaging overview of Marley’s life, music, and legacy, contextualizing his career in a musical and religious mission that successfully saw him spread both reggae music and the Rastafari religion globally. Marley was more than just a rock star. As a political activist, Black Nationalist, sage, lover, and theologian, his impact has been felt in arenas far removed from the music industry. Bob Marley FAQ presents the music icon as an unparalleled 20th-century artist who, in the turbulent and often violent postcolonial era, took the struggles of the Third World to the ears of the First World using a new subgenre of music that forged Afro-Jamaican rhythms and songcraft with American popular music.

Breaking Bad FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About Hustlers, Bunsen Burners, and Heisenberg

Author: Rich Weidman

Publisher: Applause Theatre & Cinema Books, trade paperback

Release Date: 11/20/2018

ISBN: 9781495094897

$19.99

400 pages

Breaking Bad made its amazing debut ten years ago, revolutionizing television drama and joining the ranks of such legendary long-form series as The Wire, The Sopranos, and Mad Men as simply one of the best dramatic series of all time. Drawing upon a wide range of sources, Breaking Bad FAQ is an informative and entertaining look at how the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, honed his craft working on The X-Files and formed a highly talented creative team that brought his vision of turning a “Mr. Chips to Scarface” to life.

Breaking Bad FAQ features a thorough synopsis and analysis of each of the series’ 62 episodes, as well as detailed character and cast profiles. In addition, Breaking Bad FAQprovides in-depth information on filming locales, how the show depicts the crystal meth industry, classic films and TV shows that have influenced the series, literary references, the Seinfeld connection, scientific allusions and accuracy, top-10 most disturbing scenes, greatest songs from the soundtrack, homages and parodies, a comprehensive discussion of Better Call Saul, and much more.