Celebrating Artistry: The 2026 New Music Awards Issue

As we proudly unveil this year’s New Music Awards Special Edition, we take a moment to reflect on the extraordinary artistry, innovation, and dedication that fuel today’s music landscape. Each year, the New Music Awards serve as a vibrant celebration of recording artists, radio stations, programmers, and industry professionals whose work continues to shape the soundtrack of our lives. This issue is more than a recap of achievements—it’s a tribute to the creative spirit that drives the music community forward.

The New Music Awards have long stood as a platform where both established stars and emerging voices receive recognition for their impact. From chart‑topping hits to grassroots breakthroughs, the awards highlight the full spectrum of talent influencing today’s sound. It’s a reminder of how deeply music connects us—how a single song can inspire, comfort, energize, or unite listeners across the world.

Fans now have the opportunity to make their voices heard by casting votes at New Music Awards. We encourage you to share the excitement with friends, family, and fellow music lovers—every vote truly matters. The enthusiasm so far has been remarkable, with thousands of fans already participating. Watching this level of engagement unfold on the New Music Weekly platform reinforces just how passionate our community is about supporting the artists they love.

This year’s major‑label nominees reflect the diversity and evolution of contemporary music. Standout tracks like “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, “Anxiety” by Doechii, and “Apt.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars showcase the bold creativity driving today’s charts. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Manchild” and Billie Eilish‘s “Wildflower” continue to resonate with listeners, capturing the emotional depth and sonic experimentation that define this era of pop music.

The Best Male Artist category is especially dynamic this year, featuring a compelling mix of established names and rising stars. Nominees such as Alex Warren and Bad Bunny stand alongside breakout talents Benson Boone, Myles Smith, and fan‑favorite Jelly Roll. Each artist brings a distinct voice, style, and perspective, proving that male performers today are pushing creative boundaries and connecting with audiences in powerful new ways.

Our Top Female Artist nominees are equally exceptional, representing some of the most influential voices in modern music. This year’s lineup features powerhouse performers Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan, as well as the genre‑defying talents of Doechii, Lady Gaga, and Raye. Together, they embody the strength, diversity, and innovation of women in music—artists who continue to redefine what’s possible and inspire fans around the globe.

Independent artists also shine brightly in this year’s nominations, underscoring the importance of supporting emerging voices. Standouts such as Michele Betterncourt & Vampire Time of Licorice Pizza Records, Eileen Carey, John Jurney, and Lawrence Cameron McGhee demonstrate the creativity and authenticity that make the indie scene so vital. Their nominations highlight the power of storytelling, perseverance, and artistic freedom—qualities that resonate deeply with listeners and industry professionals alike.

At New Music Weekly, our mission has always been to provide the essential tools and platforms that help artists succeed. Through our online magazine, the annual New Music Awards, and the STS music tracking service, we remain committed to elevating both major‑label and independent talent. Whether it’s through exposure, analytics, or industry insight, we strive to empower musicians and support their journeys in an increasingly competitive landscape.

As voting enters its final days, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of this year’s nominees. The outcome now rests in the hands of our readers and subscribers, and with the competition incredibly close, every vote carries real weight. This is your chance to help shape the future of the New Music Awards and celebrate the artists who have made an impact on you.

Best of luck to all nominees in the 2026 New Music Awards—and thank you to the fans, stations, and industry professionals who continue to make this event such a meaningful celebration of music.