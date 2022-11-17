Celebrate the release of “Everything is Green”

Everything is Green resonates with those who believe that when one door closes, another door opens. Life has it’s challenges bringing fear and self-doubt. Donovan touches on his personal growth, when you realize to take one thing at a time, have a little faith and most importantly too believe in yourself.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Donovan Bryant

Song Title: Everything Is Green

Publishing: Donovan Bryant Simpson

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Donovan Bryant

Record Label: Sweet Taunt Music