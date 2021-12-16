Catterina Reminisces On Romance Before Heartbreak In New Single “Waiting”

Stream “Waiting” on all major streaming platforms and the acoustic version on December 17th.

More About Catterina:

Catterina is a powerhouse indie-pop singer-songwriter and Brooklyn, NY native, now residing in Houston, Texas. She delivers poetically mesmerizing lyricism with an angelic, full bodied vocal, perfect for lovers of Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers. The tender warmth flowing through the independent artist’s music emerged once she began to settle into her own artistic identity. For Catterina, a life changing crisis that confronted her family motivated her to explore the depths of her artistry with more vulnerability than ever before. She finds herself gravitating towards artists like Amy Winehouse, Phoebe Bridgers, and Adele, that fuse a variety of genres in their music, as well as fearlessly explore a broad range of subject matter. The independent artist grew up listening to an eclectic mix of music from artists like U2, The Cranberries, Pearl Jam, Alicia Keys, and Alanis Morissette; the early exposure to her parent’s music library had a lasting impact on Catterina’s artistic aesthetic that shaped her into the emotional, colorful musician she is today. After discovering her love and passion for music at the tender age of fourteen, she began cultivating her craft by performing locally with her band Roses In April in 2016. More recently in her solo-career, Catterina’s upcoming EP, Four Twenty One, is a record that covers the stages of heartbreak – from falling in love to falling apart, self-reflection, the intricacies of navigating self-love, and healing your inner child.