Catie Turner Releases Existential Pop Anthem and Mod Fashion-Inspired Music Video “Who Am I?”

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Catie Turner has released her latest song “Who Am I?,” a breezy, sun-soaked track marking the final single ahead of her debut album, Blue Alchemy, slated for release on October 16. Pairing warm, sunny guitar strums with a bright, infectious pop melody, this lighthearted song explores the internal struggle of finding your sense of self beyond others’ expectations and approval. Alongside the single, Turner is dropping the accompanying retro-inspired VHS-era music video. This fall, she will embark on a headlining US tour in support of her forthcoming album, performing fan favorites along with new songs from the record. Tickets are now on sale through her official website. “Who Am I?” is available to stream on all major digital music platforms, and the video can be viewed on YouTube.

“Who Am I?” is a brutally candid song that turns an ongoing identity crisis into an energetic, cathartic anthem, balancing deep introspective lyricism with playful self-awareness. Underneath the effervescent pop production, sparks Turner’s genuine desire to understand who she is beyond the public eye and outside of her social media persona. Echoing throughout the track is the deceptively simple question, “Who am I?”, a recurring refrain layered with doubt and existential uncertainty that captures the restless search for answers that never seem to fully arrive. “‘Who Am I?’ is a song about the never-ending identity crisis of someone who unfortunately does seem to care about the opinions of other people,” says Turner. “Being in the music industry, social media is everything. When selfhood and the performance of self become a form of capital, you’re left asking yourself: who am I?” The Pennsylvania native embraces an unrestrained approach as she lets her thoughts unravel in real time, capturing the chaos of overthinking and comparison into an underlying sense of freedom. Produced, mixed, and co-written by Carobae (JoJo, Greyson Chance, gavn!), this liberating pop confessional came to life when Carobae encouraged Turner to write whatever came to mind without a filter. “When Caro suggested I just write what I’m thinking, I was horrified. Free flow is terrifying. It’s hard to trust what comes out without one hundred revisions and some flowery language. The entire bridge was written in my notes as one continuous stream.” The new single, mastered by Hallie Melton, is also the first song where Turner wrote a bridge that didn’t rhyme. “I am a Virgo Rising, which isn’t important to 99% of people, but to the 1% that get it, they get it. I make rules up that don’t exist, and it’s easy for me to get stuck there until I want to completely shut off from myself and the world.” Directed by Kaya Stewart and Christian Zajicek, the music video features Turner in a vintage 70s mod-themed room playing dress-up alongside a Lizzie McGuire-esque cartoon of herself as she tries out different identities. The music video is available on her YouTube channel.

Born and raised in the quiet town of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Catie Turner has built her artistry around her innermost thoughts into candid, emotionally resonant songwriting. Now based in sunny Los Angeles, Turner has established her presence in the musical landscape, blending indie and folk-pop sensibilities with a distinctly witty and cutting-edge lyricism. Drawing inspiration from the world around her and life’s complexities, Turner’s songwriting explores the deeply human experiences of heartbreak, grief, self-discovery, and the messy growing pains of finding your place in the world. She first gained national attention in 2018 on American Idol, where she went on to sign with a major label and release 3 EPs. Since then, she has garnered over 250 million streams, thanks to her breakout viral song “God Must Hate Me,” which earned her recognition from notable publications such as TIME, Billboard, and American Songwriter. Now firmly in the driver’s seat of her own creative journey, Turner continues to carve her own path as she enters her most authentic chapter yet.

“Who Am I?” highlights Catie Turner’s ability to turn deeply felt emotions into a captivating pop gem, delivering the kind of windows-down moment that is meant to be sung at full volume. Embracing her vulnerability with sharp wit and heartfelt sincerity, Turner continues to take the reins of her creative trajectory as she moves one step closer to the arrival of her debut album, opening the door to an era of renewed self-confidence and reclaimed artistic independence. “Who Am I?” is now available to stream and download on all digital music platforms, with the accompanying music video available to watch on YouTube. Pre-save Blue Alchemy and catch Turner on tour this fall by purchasing tickets through her website, CatieTurner.com. For the latest updates, follow her Instagram and TikTok at @HashtagCatie.