Cataclysm Sounds The Trumpet For Roulette’s Return

Roulette brings the heavy-chuggy-apocalyptic-heralding goodness with their latest single, “CATACLYSM” off their upcoming LP, ‘The Void’. Shot at the incredible new 10PRL studio in Long Branch, Roulette has released a teaser for the music video can be found on their official YouTube page : https://bit.ly/CataclysmTeaser. Shortly following the video’s release, “CATACLYSM” will be available on all major streaming download/streaming platforms like iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Music, etc.

Roulette’s brand of music is packed with elements of rock, metal and punk, that when combined, “creates a sense of urgency that gets your heart racing!” (Laura Curry – thepopbreak.com). Fans have enjoyed watching Roulette’s “…development into a powerful force…” ( Tom Hanley – WRAT 95.9FM).

