Cat Serrano Reclaims the Greek Myth of Pygmalion in New Single “Sculpture”

Rising Puerto Rican artist Cat Serrano turns myth on its head in her latest single, “Sculpture,” a pop anthem inspired by the Greek legend of Pygmalion and Galatea, but told entirely from her perspective. Blending rich Latin rhythms with shimmering harmonies and sharp-eyed lyricism, Serrano breathes new life into a tale once dominated by a man’s gaze. “Sculpture” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

In the original myth, Pygmalion sculpts the “perfect” woman and begs Aphrodite to bring her to life; his wish is granted, and Galatea becomes real solely through his desire. But in Cat Serrano’s version, the statue speaks, and so does the goddess. “This song explores that myth from Aphrodite’s perspective,” Serrano shares. With layered percussion and bright, sun-soaked melodies, “Sculpture” explores themes of identity, autonomy, and desire, flipping the original script and creating a narrative of awakening and resistance. Her vocals are youthful yet piercing, delivering each lyric with the vulnerability and confidence of someone taking back ownership of their story. Infused with Latin pop textures, glimmering harmonies, and a touch of mythic drama, it pulses with the energy of a woman no longer content to be still. The track was written by Cat Serranno and produced, mixed, and mastered by Paul “Echo” Irizarry. It was engineered by Johnathan Ramos Capellan.

Cat Serrano is a pop artist born and raised in Puerto Rico. Immersed in the world of arts for the majority of her life, her boundless creativity and unwavering determination led her to embark on her musical career in the summer of 2023. She channels her identity and bold imagination into pop music that blends personal storytelling with irresistible rhythm. Her debut single, “You Don’t Know Me,” released in 2024, introduced audiences to her stripped-back songwriting and intense vocals. Alongside attending university in New York, she continues to write and create music that is true to her as an artist; fierce, feminine, and fearlessly honest. Her music is a call to self-empowerment, proving that hard work, heart, and a little magic can sculpt dreams into reality. Her previous single, “Fantasy,” garnered praise from Naluda Magazine, Tinnitist, Divine Magazine, and Outloud! Culture.

“Sculpture” offers a fresh and empowering twist on a classical myth through a high-spirited pop soundscape. Stream and download “Sculpture,” now available on all major platforms. Follow Cat Serrano on Instagram @catserranomusic and check out her website CatSerranoMusic.com for future updates.