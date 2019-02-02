Cassadee Pope Unveils Her Most Personal Album Yet, ‘Stages’

Cassadee Pope is back with a vengeance, sharing her most personal material to date. Her sophomore album Stages features eleven original songs, each telling a different story. The album was produced by Corey Crowder, who also co-wrote Chris Young’s Grammy-nominated hit “Think of You,” which features Pope.

Pope performed at Ole Red in downtown Nashville on Thursday night (Jan. 31) as an album release show. It was packed, and a live stream allowed fans from across the globe to watch and hear new music, too. Pope played her hits, as well as new music, and even performed stripped-down acoustic versions of songs.

The eleven tracks put Pope’s journey over the past few years into song. In 2019, she’s free and empowered and creating music her way. The album starts off with Pope’s first two singles from the release, “Take You Home” and “One More Red Light.”

“It’s a validating feeling to look back at a painful moment, and see how I was able to put the pieces back together and come back stronger,” Pope reveals. “For the first time in my life, I’m confident in the way I navigate things thrown my way, and I hope someone listening finds the same strength.”

Pope’s latest single is “If My Heart Had a Heart.”

From fronting Hey Monday to making the transition from rock to country, this album proves she’s just hitting her stride. Pope’s win in Season 3 of NBC’s The Voice also birthed a lasting relationship with Blake Shelton, whose venue she performed her album release show in. Pope’s No. 1 debut album Frame by Frame was released in 2013 via Big Machine.

Pope will be hitting the road with Maren Morris on the Girl: The World Tour through April. Later this spring, she will kick off her headlining tour, CMT Next Women of Country Tour. She will be supported by fellow CMT Next Women of Country inductees Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis.