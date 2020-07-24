Cassadee Pope Releases Two Additional Tracks From Her Upcoming Acoustic Album Rise and Shine

Ahead of the release of her upcoming acoustic album Rise and Shine on August 7th, Country music singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, has released two new tracks from the 8 song project – “Hoodie” and “Counting On The Weather.” Both tracks are available now on all digital streaming platforms.

LISTEN: “Hoodie” & “Counting On The Weather”

Following the release of the first two tracks from the album, “Let Me Go” and “Built This House,” Pope kicked off this second stage of the album’s rollout by premiering the lyric video for lead track, “Hoodie,” exclusively with Sounds Like Nashville on July 16th.

WATCH: “Hoodie” Lyric Music Video

“I’m excited to hear people’s thoughts on “Hoodie,” says Pope. “The lyrics talk about something I think most of us have been guilty of – contacting someone from our past that we miss, while using a random excuse for doing so. We think that we are being subtle with the reason we came up with, but it’s usually painfully obvious. I’ve definitely been the sender and recipient if I’m being honest.”

Rise and Shine, considered by Pope to be her most personal collection of music to date, is an authentically stripped-down reflection of her past struggles and triumphs that have shaped her into the woman and artist she is today. Each of the eight tracks featured on Rise and Shine are all co-written and co-produced by Pope herself, creating an intimate connection to each song.

Pre-save/Pre-order: Rise and Shine

On July 16th, Pope also hosted a second Virtual Release Party via Looped following the Sounds Like Nashville premiere of the “Hoodie” lyric video. She was joined in conversation by ABC’s Stephen Hubbard and performed her latest releases. Following the hosted Q&A and performances, Pope joined fans for an intimate Virtual Meet and Greet. She will be hosting a third and final Virtual Release Party on August 6th ahead of the full album release of Rise and Shine on August 7th.

About Cassadee Pope :

Cassadee Pope is a Grammy-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter who has recently released her highly-anticipated second solo album, STAGES, featuring hit singles “Take You Home,” “One More Red Light,” and “If My Heart Had A Heart.” From fronting rock band, Hey Monday, to winning Season 3 of “The Voice” and releasing her #1 debut album Frame By Frame, Cassadee has effortlessly re-arranged the lines of Country and Pop. She has experienced tremendous success throughout her career, with Platinum-selling single, “Wasting All These Tears,” being awarded with “Breakthrough Video of the Year” at the 2014 CMT Music Awards and her #1 hit “Think of You” with Chris Young receiving a 2017 Grammy nomination for “Best Country Duo/Group.” Cassadee has toured extensively, joining legendary artists Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley, playing London’s iconic O2 Arena during C2C: Country to Country Festival, and earning the distinction of the only Country artist to perform at 2018’s Warped Tour. Cassadee performed “If My Heart Had A Heart” on the TODAY show, and toured with Maren Morris on her GIRL: THE WORLD TOUR. Cassadee continued to tour throughout the spring of 2019 as the headliner of the “2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour,” which brought the franchise outside of the U.S. for the first time ever. For more information about Cassadee, visit CassadeePope.com.