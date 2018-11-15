Cash Money Holds Annual New Orleans Turkey Giveaway

CASH MONEY RECORDS will continue a 22-year tradition and host its annual Turkey Giveaway in NEW ORLEANS, LA. It will take place next TUESDAY (11/20) at NEW HOME FULL GOSPEL MINISTRIES.

Label Co-Founders and brothers RONALD “SLIM” WILLIAMS and BRYAN “BIRDMAN” WILLIAMS co-founded a 501(c)(3) organization, THE JOHNNY AND GLADYS WILLIAMS FOUNDATION, named after their parents.

SLIM WILLIAMS said, “The Turkey Giveaway is something we’ve been doing since the beginning of CASH MONEY. The moment we made it, we knew we had to lift-up our hometown. It was always a part of the labels vision and brand from day one. Over the years, it’s become something the community can rely on and trust. To me, that’s our greatest accomplishment. We’ve received so many blessings, we want to share those with the city we love and call home.”

BIRDMAN WILLIAMS added, “You could take away the success, the money, and everything. It doesn’t matter. What matters most is the people who were with you since day one; your neighborhood, your friends, and your family. We’ve never forgotten how NEW ORLEANS put us first. The Turkey Giveaway is a way to say “Thank You” to everybody we love. Out of everything, it’s what we want people to associate CASH MONEY with, this defines our legacy.”

In addition to the giveaway, there will be full-service health screenings by OCHSNER HEALTH SYSTEMS. NOLA GAMES ON WHEELS will be there providing video games and entertainment for the kids.