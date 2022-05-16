Cash Crawford Releases Self-Empowering New Song “Save Myself”

Singer-songwriter Cash Crawford releases her new single, “Save Myself.” As a female musician, Cash is growing, healing, evolving, and learning all through her own shadow. “How could you love me, when I didn’t love me” a cutting-edge hook line that explains Cash saving herself this time. Listeners get an inside look of the singer’s light and dark sides, but most refreshingly her impeccable honesty.

Embracing the feelings and emotions of healing, Cash faces her own challenges and focuses on the light that comes from positivity instead of blaming others for past mistakes.

“There are people who sing and there are singers. Born to do the thing they’re doing. Cash is so in tune with her instrument that she barely needs any guidance in a studio. Her instincts are typically so dead on that you have to stop tracking or you could have too many great choices!!” – Don Miggs is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who has worked with Fleetwood Mac and Tower of Power.

Don Miggs, a multi-instrumentalist who has worked with Mick Fleetwood and Tower of Power, as well as fronting the band Whole Damn Mess and touring with artists such as ZZ Top and Cheap Trick, produced the single. “Save Myself” is my version of acknowledging that, at a time, I looked to others for my happiness,” says Cash.

Through bold and emotional lyrics, Cash, who once felt like a nobody and later accepted her imperfections, found her own self-worth. Cash says, “After some very deep personal battles, I had to spend time getting to know myself all over again as well as take responsibility for ways I had wronged myself but blamed others. It’s about my journey in becoming my own hero.” Cash’s powerhouse vocals are distinctive, and her ability to empower other women through lyrics is undeniable.

Becoming her own hero, the gypsy singer continues to make waves in Nashville as she begins a new self-love musical journey. Cash is no stranger to the music industry, spending over 20 years as a noteworthy vocalist, songwriter, and entertainer.

As an artist, she has earned Rising Star, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Song of the Year Nominations for her solo projects. Cash has won Best Singer Songwriter for the Toronto Indie Music Awards in 2012/2013. In 2019, Cash released “Stevie”, her single written about her idol Stevie Nicks, with David Tolliver. “Save Myself” is set to be released on Friday, May 27th.

About Cash Crawford

For over 20 years, Cash Crawford has been involved in the music industry as a noteworthy vocalist, songwriter, and entertainer. Growing up in a rural area of Pritchard, Canada, Cash and her sister Sadie would sing every chance they got, even if it was walking down their driveway to the bus, or going to church on Sunday. In 2008, Cash participated in Canadian Idol, making it to the third round just before being televised. After Canadian Idol, Cash went on to travel across Canada performing as one half of the duo ‘Beyond the Mountain’ with Theo Tams. This project won her the Toronto Independent Music Awards for Singer/Songwriter of the Year in 2012. During this time, Cash also worked as a voice actor and wrote solo music. Her original projects have earned her Rising Star, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Song of the Year nominations. Since moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 2016, she continues to hone her skills both on and off the stage. In 2019, Cash released “Stevie”, her single written about her idol Stevie Nicks, with David Tolliver. Most recently, she has been working with producer Don Miggs in Nashville, TN. If you’re looking for powerhouse vocals, Cash is your woman! Despite her ability to emulate the likenesses of softer vocalists such as Patsy Cline, Stevie Nicks, Ellie Goulding, and Taylor Swift, Cash excels at recording strong vocals in the style of Adele, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, and Carrie Underwood.

Music Milestones and Reviews

Best Singer/Songwriter Toronto Indie Music Awards – 2012/2013

Ray McAuley Horizon Award BC Country Awards- 2014

Female Vocalist of the Year BC Country Awards – 2014

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – 2014

Press Quotes

K.C. Martin, Keyboardist for Wynonna/The Judds – I’ve grown to know Cash as both an artist and a friend, and I can tell you that it’s the best of both worlds. Not only is she a great friend, but from a professional musician and singer’s perspective, she is absolutely incredible beyond measure! As I watch Wynonna perform on stages all over America, I often wonder what it would be like to be on the world stage with Cash. Why, because she has every ingredient needed to do so. I’m anticipating with full expectations that Cash will continue to flourish and plow through what’s necessary so that the listening/fan-based audience will get the chance to experience her mesmerizing talent and singing as I have!

John Luzzi is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter who regularly collaborates and performs with good friends like Terry McDermott (The Voice), Blake Lewis (American Idol), and Andrew Joslyn (Macklemore) – “The songwriting process can be tricky. Every artist has something to say, but more often than not, it can be a big challenge for them to truly open up and to trust others to help them convey what they’re actually going through. Cash was the opposite. She was honest, open, and not afraid to lay it all out there, which was refreshing. I can’t wait to work with her again in the future.”

