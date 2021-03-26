Casey Wickstrom & Taylor Rae Join Forces For Highly-Anticipated Single “Post”

Singer-songwriters Casey Wickstrom and Taylor Rae are joining forces for the release of their highly-anticipated single “Post,” dropping on all streaming platforms on March 26. The single has had a long and unique journey to its final stage, creating a sense of emotional investment for both the artists involved and their fans. Originally written by Wickstrom in 2010, “Post” is a musical story about a nuclear holcaust, set to a melodious, indie-folk lullaby. Ten years later, Wickstrom met well-known Santa Cruz singer-songwriter Taylor Rae and immediately knew her voice would be perfect for a new, definitive version of the song.

Wickstrom faced many life changes from the conception to the birth of “Post.” The aftermath of a near death car collision with a drunk driver in 2011 sent him spiraling into four years of drug addiction, PTSD, and suicidal depression. Finally able to get clean in 2015, Wickstrom continued to expand on an accomplished catalogue of music, writing, and videos. In 2020, Wickstrom and Rae raised over $3,500 from fans for the recording and promotional aspects of the release. “Post,” even in its demo form, was a favorite song of Wickstrom’s listeners, who eagerly pitched in to the new project. Taylor’s musical sensibilities and talent—she was Santa Cruz’s Nextie Musician of the Year—along with Wickstrom’s experience and musical vision for the song, created a perfect match for the tune. Together, the two brought “Post” to a new level, with lush three- and four-part harmonies, for a musical arrangement that is as moving as it is beautiful.

“Post” will be available on all major streaming platforms on March 26.