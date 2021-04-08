Carvin Walls Releases Sentimental “3 in the Morning”

Husband and wife country duo, Carvin Walls, shares the captivating journey of becoming parents in their new sentimental single, “3 in the Morning.”A musical representation and recollection of becoming a family of three, the duo releases the single to all digital platforms April 9. To honor the birth of their son Ryder, they released the Official Music Video ahead of the song on his first birthday, March 27.

“It’s not only our story, but it’s so many parents’ story! That’s what is so special about this song to us,” states Kelly Walls, one half of Carvin Walls.

The video shares those exact stories. Sharing home videos of the entire process – from pregnancies, reveals, reactions, nurseries and babies – “3 in the Morning” unveils the intimate moments shared during the 9-month process and beyond.

“Carvin Walls’ new video for ‘3 In The Morning’ is the perfect balancing act of tears of joy, laughter and real heartfelt moments,” says Dennis Banka, Program Director and Radio Host of 104.1 The Ranch. “The peek into their own personal baby moments is honest, revealing and full of love.”

"3 in the Morning" will hit all digital platforms April 9. Watch the Official Music Video on YouTube now: https://youtu.be/rgBv-ZGon70

Carvin Walls at Stay up-to-date withat www.carvinwalls.com and on social media.

“3 in the Morning” impacts country radio on April 15.