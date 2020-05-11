Carter Winter Releases “Higher On You” Single Out Now

Carter Winter’s highly anticipated new single, “Higher On You,” is now available to all streaming partners and digital retailers. “Higher On You” was co-written by Winter, Colt Ford, Sam Grow, and Taylor Phillips, and teases Winter’s full length album on Average Joes Entertainment coming later this year.

Relies on Own Ingenuity To Create Hand-Drawn Self-Portrait in Lieu of New Photo Shoot During Pandemic

Sounds Like Nashville calls the new song “an intoxicating slow jam,” and commented “Working with a vibe that feels both familiar and fresh, the Ohio native’s crunch-country sound comes across clean and concise, mixing solid country storytelling with a bit of attitude and a rich baritone vocal.” Digital Journal also gave the song a glowing review, writing that “Higher On You” stands out sonically and lyrically…”

“With every new song and project I create, I feel like I get closer to my sound and who I am as an artist,” said Winter. “This song is such a good vibe, it’s different yet familiar and I’ve never been more excited for a single release!” Unable to execute a new photo shoot due to the current pandemic, Winter’s whimsical, hand-drawn self-portrait reveals yet another dimension of his artistry.

“Higher On You” represents the first new music released by Winter following his 2018 Average Joes Entertainment debut of, “Temptation.” Produced by Grammy award-winning producer, Chad Carlson, the album received critical acclaim and debuted at #2 on iTunes Top Country albums chart. It yielded the hit song and video, “Skylines,” which premiered on CMT Music.

About Carter WinterCalled “country music’s modern traditionalist,” Carter Winter began playing local bars around his Columbus, Ohio hometown and quickly grew a large fan base of loyal listeners from California to the Carolinas. First well known for his cover songs of artists that inspired him early on (Garth Brooks, George Strait), Carter’s ability to take three chords and his own truth and deliver a compelling live performance contributed to the incredible success of his first independent EP released in 2015 (“Some Kind of Fire”). It was followed by “The Whiskey in Me,” his first full-length album.

For more information, visit www.carterwinter.com.