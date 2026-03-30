Carter Vogel Turns Up the Heat With “Say My Name”

Rising artist Carter Vogel steps into a new level of confidence and intimacy with his latest single “Say My Name,” a slow-burning blend of funk, R&B, and pop that feels tailor-made for dim lights, close quarters, and conversations whispered instead of spoken. “Say My Name” is out now on streaming platforms worldwide.

Where Carter Vogel’s previous releases explored emotional vulnerability through piano-led storytelling, “Say My Name” invites listeners into a more tactile world, one defined by proximity, anticipation, and the electricity that lives in the space between two people who know exactly what they’re doing. The track glides on a seductive bassline and silk-smooth production, creating a groove that feels effortless yet intoxicating. “‘Say My Name’ blends my funk and R&B backgrounds with infectious pop melodies and opens up my artistry to a completely new world,” Vogel shares. “I’ve never released anything like it before, and with this divergence comes a shift into a more experimental and adventurous phase of my music. Writing this song was just fun; it was eight friends trying to create something groovy, sexy, and smooth.” That sense of ease is embedded in the track’s DNA. Once the bassline locked into place, the song’s chemistry is allowed to fully surface. The record, co-produced with JMKO (Jamiko Manguba) and Shakale Davis, who also co-wrote the song along with Mariko Daisy, Frida Arias, and Shaurya Kapoor, pushes Vogel vocally into new territory, softer in moments and bolder in others, mirroring the push-and-pull dynamic at the heart of the song itself. “I’m really excited to get this song out; it’s just a taste of what I have coming next,” Vogel adds.

Originally from Baltimore and now based in Los Angeles, Carter Vogel discovered music early, starting piano lessons at age seven before diving into jazz band and songwriting by his early teens. Drawing inspiration from Stevie Wonder’s layered harmonies and the slick pop-R&B sensibilities of John Legend and Alicia Keys, he developed an alternative pop sound grounded in jazz and blues. Under the guidance of his longtime band instructor, Vogel pursued formal music studies at Berklee College of Music, releasing his first record in 2020 and graduating in 2023. A seasoned pianist and live performer, Vogel has toured throughout the U.S. and the UK, including multiple dates opening for Scouting for Girls. Since relocating to Los Angeles in 2024, he has continued to build momentum through LAAMP (Los Angeles Academy for Artists & Music Production), industry work, production, and performances at renowned venues such as The Hotel Cafe, The Troubadour, The Mint, and Harvard & Stone.

“Say My Name” signals a defining shift in Carter Vogel’s sound. It’s confident, playful, and unapologetically intimate music that doesn’t rush the moment, but lets it linger. With this release, Carter Vogel isn’t just expanding his sonic palette; he is inviting listeners closer than ever before. “Say My Name” is available now on all streaming platforms, and you can keep up with Vogel via his Instagram and TikTok @Carter.Vogel.