Carter Vogel Returns With “Indigo,” a Piano-Led Ballad About Letting Go

Carter Vogel, an emerging multi-instrumentalist, producer, and active musician in the Los Angeles scene, has released his latest solo single, “Indigo.” Deeply cathartic, the track details the clean resolution of a relationship with minimalist instrumentation, allowing his personal refrain and soul-baring piano chords to take center stage. “Indigo,” Vogel’s first release in five years, is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

An already experienced session musician and multi-instrumentalist, Carter Vogel took a personal approach to his first single, “Indigo,” ahead of his forthcoming EP. “To me, the song is a reflection on a time I was torn between choosing love or choosing myself. I wanted to keep this song simple; it needed to be, that’s why I stripped the production. It’s not perfect, it’s vulnerable,” Carter says. The track burns with melancholic acceptance and tender resignation, partially influenced by the help of co-writers Megan Winsor and Tommy Chambers, the latter of whom also co-produced the track with Vogel. The song’s lyrics spell out the end of a relationship with bittersweet longing. As Vogel paints a picture of “watching the runway,” he echoes that he “won’t do this again.” The ballad clearly describes the aftermath of a well-timed yet heavy end to a long-distance relationship, letting the focused and intentional instrumentation carry the song’s weight. “I wrote the chorus for this song just a few days after my last conversation with my ex. I haven’t talked to her since,” he shares. “The song deeply reflects how I was feeling as our relationship came to a close.” On the chorus, he officially says goodbye to “his Indigo,” singing, “My Indigo / sweetest sting I’ve ever known / please just go / my Indigo.” The track breathes with the ache of the inevitable end, reflecting on a clean break where two people simply did not follow the same path, highlighting Vogel’s live piano chops. “When we wrote the song, we used a virtual instrument for the piano sound, and to be honest, it sounded great. But as a musician, I really wanted to record live piano on this track, so while I was back home, I worked out of the studio, where I grew up taking lessons, to record the song live,” he continues. Vogel’s incredibly earnest approach to the end of his relationship lets the music speak for him, as a piano outro ebbs and fades toward the conclusion.

A Baltimore native now based in Los Angeles, Carter Vogel’s musical journey began at a young age. He began piano lessons at the age of seven, and by middle school, Vogel was immersed in jazz band and songwriting, penning his first original song at age 13. Inspired by Stevie Wonder’s complex harmonies and the infectious pop R&B hooks of legends like John Legend and Alicia Keys, Vogel crafts an alternative pop sound shaped by a foundation in jazz and blues. Under the mentorship of his longtime band instructor, he was encouraged to pursue formal music education, a pivotal moment that led him to Berklee College of Music. In 2023, he graduated from Berklee and released his first album, featuring vivid picture-painting lyrics reminiscent of early Matt Maltese. His song, “Pull Me Close,” garnered notable attention and ushered in a period of creative experimentation. After releasing his EP, Things I Can’t Get Back (2020), Vogel stepped back from solo releases to focus on live performance, session work, and further professional development. As an experienced pianist, he has performed across the United States and toured the UK, playing multiple shows as part of a band opening for Scouting for Girls. Since relocating to Los Angeles in May 2024, he has continued to build his career through programs such as LAAMP, industry work supporting indie artists, and performances at iconic venues, including Hotel Café, The Troubadour, The Mint, and Harvard & Stone, as well as stages in New York.

“Indigo” is an enriched ballad, beautifully underscored by bittersweet lyricism. It signals a defining new era in songwriting for Carter Vogel as he steps into his solo career. Make sure to follow Carter Vogel on Instagram and TikTok @carter.vogel, and stream “Indigo,” now on all major platforms.