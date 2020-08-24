Carrington MacDuffie’s New Single “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” Available Now

Rising Indie singer / songwriter Carrington MacDuffie continues to pour enchanting energy into crafting out-of-this-world singles, and piquing curiosity among humankind with the release of her latest single, “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night.” This haunting single opens with a satisfyingly sexy beat and mirrors the intellectual and spiritual being that is CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE. The lyric that follows sends fans into a mystic realm; the poetic sensibility running free and longing for affection in an abyss of desire. “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” is available on all streaming services with an exclusive music video premiered by Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade Magazine.

“This song tunes into a nighttime energy — a time when things are more mysterious and remote, yet can feel really intimate at the same time,” shares MacDUFFiE.

The single styles a romantic scene with strokes of mystery and ethereal depth. “A real-life experience can be converted into myth by the way you perceive things, and when it comes to lyrics, only poetry can convey that archetypal dimension of experience,” says the songwriter.

MacDUFFiE constructs this poetic masterpiece in intricate fashion with lyrics both delicate and ominous; inviting the listener to expand to the edge of their wildest thoughts and resonate with their own version of a similar love story. “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” speaks genuine volumes to those who are curious and open about their sexuality. Drawing on a broad erotic spirit, the song can serve as a portal into a mindset where unconstrained sexuality leads to spiritual expansion.

Experience electrifying emotion reflected freely in CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE’s latest single, “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night.”

In life and in art, CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE is an adventurer. A New York native who now splits her time between Austin and Seattle – after a decade beachside in Los Angeles – she travels the globe and joyfully explores diverse universes of thought and practice. Whether making music, writing poetry, voicing works of literature, piloting a fixed-wing airplane, or savoring the Zen-like concentration of target shooting, she is led by her passion for creativity, and her endless fascination with exploring both the world outside and her inner muses.

As a singer-songwriter, CARRiNGTON first released work in 2014. Her love for music was sparked in early childhood while listening to the records that her dad, a huge music aficionado, was spinning — Teddy Wilson, Beethoven, Herb Alpert, Hudson River folk, Scottish marches, Bob Dylan, classic rock, and the Beatles, among many other artists and genres. Those far-reaching influences weave through her entire body of work, and stand out in her newest singles and her most recent LP Kiss Make Better.