Carrington MacDuffie’s Acoustic Video for “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” Available Now

Rising Indie singer/songwriter CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE emits intellectual flares with each passing chord; awakening curiosity among humankind with the release of the acoustic video for her latest single, “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night.” The lyrics that follow send captive hearts running free and longing for intimacy. This alluring single mirrors the spiritual being that is CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE. The acoustic version of “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” provides an absorbing and soothing listening experience. This single is available on all streaming services with an exclusive acoustic video premiered by the San Francisco Bay Times.

“The longing in this song is expressed in the minor chords, while the sexually charged feel comes through in the vocal. So much can be expressed through vocal tone, even when the lyric is metaphoric and a bit surreal as it is here. Guitar and vocal were recorded together while I was on tour in Scotland, giving the piece a very intimate feel,” shares MacDUFFiE.

MacDUFFiE crafted the acoustic version of, “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” with peak emotion and artistry, painting lyrics that evoke depth and desire. Listeners are invited to capture their wildest thoughts and revel in their own love stories. “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” speaks genuine volumes to those who are curious and open about their sexuality. Take a seat in the theatre of happiness and relish in the haunting revelation that is “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” acoustic version.

In life and in art, CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE is an adventurer. A New York native who now splits her time between Austin and Seattle – after a decade beachside in Los Angeles – she travels the globe and joyfully explores diverse universes of thought and practice. Whether making music, writing poetry, voicing works of literature, piloting a fixed-wing airplane, or savoring the Zen-like concentration of target shooting, she is led by her passion for creativity, and her endless fascination with exploring both the world outside and her inner muses.

As a singer-songwriter, CARRiNGTON first released work in 2014. Her love for music was sparked in early childhood while listening to the records that her dad, a huge music aficionado, was spinning — Teddy Wilson, Beethoven, Herb Alpert, Hudson River folk, Scottish marches, Bob Dylan, classic rock, and the Beatles, among many other artists and genres. Those far-reaching influences weave through her entire body of work and stand out in her newest singles and her most recent LP Kiss Make Better.