CARRINGTON GAINES RELEASES NEW RADIO SINGLE TODAY

Independent artist Carrington Gaines is set for today’s release of “Prodigal Son.” The new single, written by Gaines and produced by Seth Philpott and Andy Hunt, is being serviced to Christian AC and Gospel-formatted radio outlets. A video for the single is available on YouTube.

“My mission,” Gaines says, “is to create a sound to ‘bridge the gap’ between cultures and denominations in the body of Christ, while also writing songs that will penetrate the hearts of the unbelievers and lead them to a place where they have personal encounters with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

A native of Buffalo, New York, Gaines currently is the Worship and Arts Director at Global Impact Christian Ministries in Stockbridge, Georgia, where Pastor Spencer T. O’Neal is the minister. Gaines and his wife, Ebony Gaines, live in Atlanta.

Gaines released his debut project, “The Process,” in December 2015. The EP told the story of Gaines’ personal road to salvation, the pain of losing a loved one and the easily-relatable struggles that occur when trying to live a life that is pleasing to God.

March 2019 marked the release to iTunes and other digital retailers of “Prodigal Son,” a musical narration of a biblical story intertwined with personal prayers that were infused into the lyrics of the song.

“My hopes is that my life, my music and my ministry will be an example to my generation of what it means to be totally committed to the cause of Christ,” Gaines says.

To learn more about Gaines, visit carringtongaines.com, like the artist on Facebook and follow on Instagram and Twitter.

