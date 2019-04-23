Carrie Underwood’s ‘Southbound’ Is Her First Made-for-Summer Single

Carrie Underwood wants “Southbound” to anchor your summer beach party playlist. The feisty, pop-country banger is as wild and crazy as she’s gotten lately, unless you count all those times she killed a man.

The singer effortlessly leads us to catch a “Tennessee honey kinda buzz” during her progressive new radio single, the third from her Cry Pretty album. “Southbound” doesn’t blaze new trails lyrically, but melodically it’s as compelling as anything she’s released in several years. A syncopated guitar intro playfully jabs with Underwood’s almost discordant first verse. We said “almost” — credit the singer and co-producer David Garcia for managing the complex layers of vocals and instrumentation that go full throttle in time when she reaches her chorus. It all works in a funky, Keith Urban kind of way.

One would have to go back to singles from Underwood’s Play On album to find her offering joy with no emotional hangover in the way she does with “Southbound.” It’s frivolous and unlikely to garner Song of the Year honors, but this time of year that’s exactly what’s needed.