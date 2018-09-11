Carrie Underwood To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s CARRIE UNDERWOOD will be honored with a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th at 11:30a (PT). UNDERWOOD’s will be the 2,646th star on the famed WALK and will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 1750 N. Vine Street in front of the historic CAPITOL RECORDS BUILDING. Helping unveil the star will be SIMON COWELL and BRAD PAISLEY; COWELL was a judge on the fourth season of FOX-TV’s “AMERICAN Idol” when UNDERWOOD took home the title; PAISLEY is UNDERWOOD’s long-running co-host of the annual “CMA AWARDS.”

“Fans of CARRIE UNDERWOOD will be thrilled when they see their favorite performer accept her star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME,” said WALK OF FAME Producer/Ceremonies ANA MARTINEZ. “People from all over the world have been asking when she will be honored, and we are proud to say, the time is now.” The dedication and unveiling of UNDERWOOD’s star will be live-streamed here.