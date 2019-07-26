Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert Appearing at 2020 Country Radio Seminar

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood have both been confirmed to appear at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in 2020. The country superstars will participate in two very special events that are sure to be among the highlights of the three-day seminar.

CRS 2020 is set to run from Feb. 19-21 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville, and Lambert will help kick things off on Wednesday, Feb. 19, by participating in an in-depth discussion of her career titled “A Conversation With Miranda Lambert.”

Underwood will help round out the week’s activities when she participates in the annual CRS Artist Interview on Friday, Feb. 21. That much-anticipated event each year features a top country artist taking a wide range of questions about their life and career.

CRS brings together radio programmers, record labels and media for three days’ worth of seminars, panels, interviews, special performances and more each year, and helps to set the agenda for the country music industry for the rest of the year. Warner Music Group, UMG and Big Machine Label Group are among the labels who will host luncheons at CRS in 2020, rolling out new music from top artists with live performances. Other special events will include seminars about data tracking, leadership and how to address the massive gender disparity between male and female artists at country radio.

CRS concludes each year with the New Faces of Country Music performance, which spotlights top new talent and is generally considered a rite of passage for any future superstar. The New Faces acts for 2020 have not yet been announced. Russell Dickerson, Jimmie Allen, Lanco and Dylan Scott all performed at the 2019 New Faces of Country Music show, which featured Lindsay Ell stealing the show with a jaw-dropping, perfectly polished set.