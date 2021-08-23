Carrie Cunningham Releases Sultry New Single “All Over Me”

Singer/songwriter Carrie Cunningham is back with her eighth song from her Showgirl Series! Click HERE to listen to her steamy new single “All Over Me.”

With alluring lyrics like I’ve heard you’ve got somebody in the city, but where is she tonight, we’re standing under the same chandelier, but I’m seeing me and you in a whole new light, Carrie shows off a more seductive side with “All Over Me.”

“I wrote this song at a writer’s retreat with pop artist Lo Lind and country artist Trace Thompson,” Carrie explains. “Trace came in with this awesome idea of how someone can be all over you in a heat of passion and then be all over you like it never happened. I believe we wrote it to pitch, but I ended up pitching it to myself! If the song is great, it doesn’t matter the genre.”

About Carrie Cunningham:

Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, Collective Soul and more.

For more information, visit www.carrielive.com and follow Carrie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Spotify.