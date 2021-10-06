Carrie Cunningham Releases “Road By Road”

Multi-talented singer/songwriter Carrie Cunningham returns with the ninth single from her Showgirl Series! She released her new Americana track “Road By Road” on September 11, 2021.

With poetic lyrics like each time I return, there’s something to learn, so I’ll take it slow, “Road By Road” is one of the most personal songs in Carrie’s song catalog.

“Over the past few years, I have been experiencing a ton of spiritual visions – from dreams where God is talking to me to experiencing past lives,” Carrie explains. “During one of my writing sessions with Jan Edwards and Lucy Leblanc, I was telling them of some of my visions. All three examples in the song are taken from my past live experiences. The first one has been with me since I was a little girl.”

Carrie has been releasing one single per month this year as part of her highly popular Showgirl Series. “Road By Road” is song nine of ten, preceding her upcoming album “Showgirl” – set to be released in November of 2021.

About Carrie Cunningham:

Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, Collective Souland more.

For more information, visit www.carrielive.com and follow Carrie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Spotify.