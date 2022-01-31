Carrie Cunningham Releases Highly Anticipated New Album “Showgirl”
Singer/songwriter and multi-talented recording artist Carrie Cunningham released her highly anticipated new full-length album “Showgirl” today. You can listen to the album HERE!
1. Click
2. Happy To Me
3. Showgirl
4. Doors Don’t Close
5. What Is Love
6. Just A Bar Thing
7. Windshield
8. All Over Me
9. Road By Road
10. Nothing Says It BestThroughout 2021, Carrie released one single per month from the album as part of her “Showgirl Series.” The series received rave reviews from both fans and press, including Music Row Magazine, The Country Note, New Music Weekly Magazine, Medium, About the Noise, Today in Nashville, Music and Tour News, World Authors, Caesar Live N Loud, Divine Magazine, Skope Magazine, Rock Era Magazine, Mundane Magazine, Vents Magazine and more.
“Windshield is a bright and cheerful piece of music about life on the road and encourages listeners to explore the world. I am really enjoying Carrie Cunningham’s powerful, expressive vocals and how they soar over the upbeat production packed with intricate guitar riffs nicely intertwined with punchy drums. If you’re into Country music with gorgeous vocals, uplifting lyrics and an overall warm, feel-good atmosphere perfect for a fun summer’s weekend, then you’ll love Windshield.” –Caesar Live N Loud
“Just A Bar Thing has everything you want in a country track. It’s infectious, the lyrics are flirtatious, it’s an impossible task not to tap your foot along to the beat. With the world being in a rather dark place currently, a lovely light-hearted song can go a long way. Just A Bar Thing will lift your spirits and instantly put you in the best of moods. Perfect for when your day has been particularly tough.” -About the Noise
“Carrie’s powerful vocals hooked us instantly and the brazenly shameless lyrics left us wanting more…we have become fast fans of singer/songwriter Carrie Cunningham and her Showgirl Series.” –Music City Melodies
“I am so excited to finally have the whole album out and can’t wait to hit the road and start playing it,” Carrie explains. “Just a Bar Thing seems to be the most widely popular song amongst my listeners, so I might have a few fun things up my sleeve revolving around that…”
About Carrie Cunningham:
Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, Collective Soul and more. Her most recent album, Showgirl, was released on January 11, 2022.
For more information, visit www.carrielive.com and follow Carrie on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and Twitter.