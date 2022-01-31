Carrie Cunningham Releases Highly Anticipated New Album “Showgirl”

Singer/songwriter and multi-talented recording artist Carrie Cunningham released her highly anticipated new full-length album “Showgirl” today. You can listen to the album HERE!

Track Listing:

1. Click2. Happy To Me3. Showgirl4. Doors Don’t Close5. What Is Love6. Just A Bar Thing7. Windshield8. All Over Me9. Road By Road10. Nothing Says It BestThroughout 2021, Carrie released one single per month from the album as part of her “Showgirl Series.” The series received rave reviews from both fans and press, including Music Row Magazine Vents Magazine and more.

“Windshield is a bright and cheerful piece of music about life on the road and encourages listeners to explore the world. I am really enjoying Carrie Cunningham’s powerful, expressive vocals and how they soar over the upbeat production packed with intricate guitar riffs nicely intertwined with punchy drums. If you’re into Country music with gorgeous vocals, uplifting lyrics and an overall warm, feel-good atmosphere perfect for a fun summer’s weekend, then you’ll love Windshield.” –Caesar Live N Loud

“Just A Bar Thing has everything you want in a country track. It’s infectious, the lyrics are flirtatious, it’s an impossible task not to tap your foot along to the beat. With the world being in a rather dark place currently, a lovely light-hearted song can go a long way. Just A Bar Thing will lift your spirits and instantly put you in the best of moods. Perfect for when your day has been particularly tough.” -About the Noise

“Carrie’s powerful vocals hooked us instantly and the brazenly shameless lyrics left us wanting more…we have become fast fans of singer/songwriter Carrie Cunningham and her Showgirl Series.” –Music City Melodies

“I am so excited to finally have the whole album out and can’t wait to hit the road and start playing it,” Carrie explains. “Just a Bar Thing seems to be the most widely popular song amongst my listeners, so I might have a few fun things up my sleeve revolving around that…”