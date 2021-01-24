Carolyn Walden “Be Careful Who You Follow”: Radio Download

Carolyn wrote & produced all the Songs on this album. Carolyn is also co-owner of Curcarlin Entertainment Group/ Starmaker Records, Carolyn has over 7 albums and numerous single releases. Her latest single “Be Care Full Who You Follow “Features “John Eric on background vocals and Talbot Snow keyboards, musical arrangement & , Rocky Peoples Horns. “Be Careful Who You Follow” asks the question people do you know what time it is relating to the condition the world is in, wars, hunger. the Corona Virus, features 14 other songs including “Power “and “Whenever I’m in trouble (I call on Jesus) ” Its Getting Late which is getting airplay and promotion in several Industry Publications Carolyn has releases in other Genres.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Carolyn Walden

Song Title: Be Careful Who You Follow

Publishing: Curcarlin Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Be Careful Who You Follow

Record Label: Starmaker