Caroline Marquard Invites You On Her “Train Of Thoughts”

Praised by Billboard for her “descriptive songwriting and airy vocals,” rising singer/songwriter Caroline Marquard released new single “Train of Thought” today. Featured on her debut EP slated to release this Summer, “Train of Thought” is the third track to be revealed following “Not A Rolling Stone” and “Keep My Eyes On You,” which premiered exclusively on American Songwriter.

Written alongside Tad Kubler (Bob Dylan, The Hold Steady), Marquard shares, “Tad and I wrote this song in 30 minutes. He is one of my favorite people I’ve ever written with because there’s this magical thing that happens sometimes between co-writers where it’s the perfect fit. When I write with him the words and melody just flow out. It’s just easy!”

She continues, “This song idea came to me when I was driving to Brooklyn for our write. I passed a train station and started think about how funny trains are. I realized I had been thinking about them for a while and thought to myself, ‘wow, that was a long train of thought’…and with that, the song was born!”

The Swiss/American artist is currently the voice behind Germany’s leading beauty brand Flaconi, and featured in their national commercial campaign. The 60-second song titled “Look In The Mirror” is being featured in the spot across the country’s largest broadcast and digital platforms. Marquard can also be seen in the popular all-female songwriter’s collective Song Suffragettes latest video covering Taylor Swift’s hit “The Man.”

ABOUT CAROLINE MARQUARD:

Swiss/American singer-songwriter Caroline Marquard “has hit the ground running” (Cliché Mag) with big plans underway for 2020. In between writing songs with artists around the world – including Switzerland, Canada, the U.S. and Germany, among others – and performing in notable songwriter rounds in Nashville, Marquard is gearing up to release her debut EP this Summer. Earning early praise with her first two songs released from the project, “Not A Rolling Stone” and “Keep My Eyes On You,” Nashville Music Guide notes, “to say she’s finally found her voice is an understatement.” Being named an “artist to watch” by AOL, Thrive Global, Pop-Culturalist and more, her vocals are featured in a massive commercial campaign with Germany’s leading beauty brand. She’s also been given the honor of performing the theme song for the Zurich Street Parade, one of the biggest events in Europe. With over 1.2 million views on YouTube and album cuts from around the world, Marquard currently calls Music City home. Moving after her first writing trip, Marquard says she couldn’t see herself anywhere else.