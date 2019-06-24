Carmine Gialanella Segues To Afternoons At WLDI/West Palm Beach

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WLDI (WiLD 95.5)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL has named CARMINE GIALANELLA as the new afternoon host, effective immediately.

SVP/Programming RAD MESSICK said, “CARMINE’s the ultimate team player for WiLD 95.5. His enthusiasm and commitment is second to none. It’s a thrill to reward his performance with this well-deserved new afternoon opportunity.”

GIALANELLA was most recently hosting nights. He began his career at WLDI as an intern nearly 10 years ago.

GIALANELLA said, “From the first moment I cracked the mic I knew this was it, my life would never be the same. To be in the position I’ve dreamed of in the place it all started is surreal. Excited for the opportunity and next chapter of my radio life.”