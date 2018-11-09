Carly Pearce Unveils Brand New Single “Closer To You”

From heartache to fireworks, Carly Pearce has always been open with her fans, but now, she gets even closer with the release of a new single. Lead single “Closer To You” is available now and offers a flirtatious tease of Carly’s sophomore album, slated for 2019 on Big Machine Records.

Carly shared, “I’ve always been the type of artist who wants to record the best songs, even if I didn’t have a hand in writing them. ‘Closer To You’ is one of those songs that instantly spoke to me and painted a beautiful picture of where I’m at right now. I’m so excited to share this next chapter with my fans and hope they love it as much as I do!”

She returned to the studio with frequent collaborator and esteemed producer busbee to record the Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson, Troy Verges-crafted song that ABC News Radio muses is, “romantic, danceable.”

Saccharine-infused “ooooos” lead into a pulsating chorus with lyrics that mirror Carly’s own romantic status, she beams: Heart to heart, face to face / You know all I wanna do / Is get closer, closer, closer to you / Closer to you.

Carly will perform “Closer To You” as part of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC November 22. The anticipation-filled moment is one that has long been on her bucket list, recalling, “our family watches the Macy’s Parade every year as part of our Thanksgiving traditions so to say I’m thrilled is an understatement. I can’t wait to see all of the floats and experience the morning on truly another level.”