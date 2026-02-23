Carly Pearce shares video for new song ‘Church Girl’

This post was originally published on this site.

Carly Pearce has shared her new song “Church Girl,”which inspires listeners to tackle the feeling of being judged or experiencing shame, and encouraging them to feel loved and accepted regardless of their past or present struggles.

Pearce first teased the song on social media last month, and many fans posted to Pearce’s social media sharing how the song’s message resonated with or encouraged them. Pearce shared in an Instagram post: “I know a lot of y’all have been inspired to share your stories here. I see you. Please know, this is a place for love and a place for acceptance. No matter what you’re going through, or what you’ve overcome, ‘Church Girl’ is for you.”

“Church Girl” follows the release of Pearce’s single “Dream Come True” and is the latest teaser for Pearce’s upcoming fifth studio album. In addition, Pearce will be performing at Australia’s CMC Rocks, and Royal Albert Hall to headline the Highways Festival in London, as part of her Inside The Dream Tour throughout the UK and Ireland in May.

See the video for ‘Church Girl’ – HERE.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com