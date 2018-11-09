Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson Announce Co-Headlining “The Way Back Tour”

Following the back-to-back successes of his no. 1 debut and sophomore singles this year (“Yours,” “Blue Tacoma”), Triple Tigers platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson (2018 CMT, ACM Award nominee) and Big Machine Records’ chart-topping breakout female Carly Pearce (2018 CMT and Radio Disney Award winner) announced they will be embarking on an 11-city U.S. tour early next year.

Kicking off on January 24, 2019 from Cleveland, OH, country music’s favorite new faces music share more than a marquee. Finding themselves in the same songwriting circles earlier in their careers, they have supported each other along the way so their parallel successes make their tour all the more exciting. Tickets will go on sale for The Way Back Tour in your city on Nov. 9.

“Carly and I go way, way back and we have cheered each other on for years,” said the platinum recording artist. Russell also added, “Breaking onto the scene together has been such a fun ride, so we had to book a tour together to celebrate!”

“It’s crazy to think about eight years ago when Russell and I had a residency in Nashville together. Now, to see the evolution of our careers that have mirrored in so many ways is a dream come true,” said Carly. Adding, “Sometimes slow and steady wins the race, and I couldn’t be more proud of how far we’ve come.”

2019 THE WAY BACK TOUR DATES & CITIES

Thursday, January 24 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

Friday, January 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Saturday, January 26 Fort Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

Thursday, January 31 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall

Saturday, February 2 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

Thursday, February 21 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club

Friday, February 22 Nacogdoches, TX Banita Creek Hall

Saturday, February 23 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Thursday, February 28 Champaign, IL The City Center

Friday, March 1 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Saturday, March 2 Chicago, IL Joe’s on Weed