Carly Pearce and Brett Young To Film Double Episode for “Front and Center” at Opry City Stage

Brett Young and Country’s chart-topping “It” girl Carly Pearce will film a double episode of public television’s groundbreaking concert series, Front and Center, on September 17 at Opry City Stage. Tickets for the live performances from New York City’s home for country music and culture located in Times Square are available at: Multi-Platinum selling and current CMA Awards nomineeand Country’s chart-topping “It” girlwill film a double episode of public television’s groundbreaking concert series,on September 17 at Opry City Stage. Tickets for the live performances from New York City’s home for country music and culture located in Times Square are available at: https://bit.ly/2CK3aVj . Doors will open at 6:00 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm.

Since 2012 Front and Center has profiled some of the music world’s most well-known artists, combining behind the scenes interviews with intimate performances. The show will return in 2019 with a fresh line-up of Grammy Award winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Billboard chart toppers, CMA winners, and emerging artists.