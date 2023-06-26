Carlos Rising Is “Simply In Love” In New Lo-Fi Inspired Single

Soulful singer songwriter Carlos Rising is set to release “Simply In Love,” his first single following his time as a Team Blake contestant on season 23 of NBC’s The Voice on May 26th. As the soulful crooner’s second official release, “Simply In Love” is a stunning introduction for new fans to his honeyed vocals, intricate songwriting, and signature soulful grooves. This track centers around the idea that a deep, honest love is uncomplicated; it’s that gut feeling that eliminates any uncertainty about being with that person because you know that no matter the circumstances, they will always be a part of your life. Akin to the angelic coo’s of a hopeless romantic, Rising’s dynamic vocal delivery married with sincerely crafted lyrics enamors listeners from the start. The Lo-Fi inspired soulful groove Rising has curated on “Simply In Love” yields a fresh, refined sound that compliments his emotive vocals and allows his colorful storytelling space to shine. Listeners can expect a sound similar to artists like Tom Mische, Bruno Major, and Mac Miller.

The multidisciplinary artist created this track from the ground up. From writing the song to recording the majority of the instruments and producing the track independently, Rising created “Simply In Love” from start to finish. He collaborated with sound engineer Demetri Forakis who mixed and mastered the track, as well as recorded the trumpet line. He has managed to create something that can be listened to actively and dissected, or sets the right vibe as background music. Embodying influence from a variety of genres including pop, lo-fi, R&B, soul, and indie, anyone who can relate to the appreciation of a deep romance will find themselves entranced by Rising’s outstanding performance on “Simply In Love.” For Rising, “the idea of being in love, the simplicity of knowing and being so sure of a thing, it takes little explanation. Whenever your person asks ‘do you love me?’ You can simply respond, ‘I will always love you.’ Sometimes that’s more than enough to get the point across.”

More about Carlos Rising:

Whether he’s solo or with his band, Carlos Rising creates an unforgettable experience for all listeners with his soothing tone and diverse repertoire of original music. For the past few years, Carlos has been playing shows and releasing songs that reach a plethora of audiences, including fans of Soul, RnB, and Pop. Currently, Rising is a contestant on Season 23 of NBC’s The Voice, where he showcases his vocal ability, artistry, and genre versatility on Team Blake. Not only does Rising have the ability to connect with large audiences on a national scale, but also can thrive in intimate small environments where he encapsulates audiences with his original songs. Now based out of Wilmington NC, Carlos continues to play shows and write music, all in an effort to make his songs make a difference in the lives of his listeners.

