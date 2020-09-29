Carissa Biele Trades Pain for Purpose with Music on behalf of World Alzheimers Month

Comin’ In Hott Records: Here’s a heart happy story about NEW ARTIST CARISSA BIELE’S song “Strong Like The Whiskey.”

September is World Alzheimers Month. Rising country female artist and Dementia advocate, Carissa Biele, has crafted a very real video using her original song “Strong Like the Whiskey,” as the soundtrack that will tug your heartstrings. The very personal and emotional video kicks off her “Dementia Daughter Diary,” YouTube series of homemade video blogs documenting moments with her mother battling Dementia. Watch the video.

Biele says, “I can’t easily express how difficult it is to watch someone you love and respect lose their memories, abilities, independence, dignity and live in a sense of total fear. Or how much anxiety results from wondering if the decisions you’re asked to make for another person are truly the right ones. This song helps.” Carissa is trying to “trade the pain for purpose.”