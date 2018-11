REEBOK has named ATLANTIC recording artist CARDI B the new face of the global athletic brand. She joins past brand ambassadors including ARIANA GRANDE, GIGI HADID, and GAL GODOT.

She has had a partnership with fashion retailer FASHION NOVA, and has also curated a collection of shoes and sunglasses for STEVE MADDEN. The BRONX native will promote REEBOK’s ’90s-style AZTREK sneakers and other apparel in a brand unification dubbed “Cardibok.”