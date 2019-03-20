Cardi B Cast in First Film Role in Hustlers Alongside Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, More

Cardi B has been cast in the new feature film Hustlers, as Deadline reports and production company STX Entertainment confirms via Twitter. The film, which is the rapper’s first-ever motion picture, will also star Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles. It’s based on “The Hustlers at Scores,” a late 2015 piece published in The Cut about a group of strippers who swindled affluent Wall Street figures out of their money. While roles have yet to be detailed, writer and director Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler) is set to helm the movie, which begins shooting this week.

Cardi B’s most recent album, her debut Invasion of Privacy, was released last year. She recently featured alongside Bruno Mars on a new song, “Please Me,” which marked their second collaboration after Bruno’s “Finesse (Remix).”