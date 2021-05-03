Capppy Records To Release John Michael Ferrari’s “Be The Smile On Your Face”: Radio/Media Download

Award-winning poet performing singer songwriter John Michael Ferrari writes emotional story-telling songs about his life experiences and those of others. With touches of sophistication and child-like wonder, John Michaels songs cross several genres. John Michael Ferrari songs are produced by Pepper Jay for Cappy Records. Pahrump, Nevada.

John Michaels album, Be the Smile on Your Face, was recorded in Nashville, February 2020, at the Larry Beaird Studios, produced by Pepper Jay, written, arranged, and performed by John Michael Ferrari.

Recently, John Michael Ferrari was named “Rising Star” 2020 by the eZWay Golden Gala, his song “Like a Rock and Roll Band” was named “Peace Song of the Year” 2020 by the Hollywood Tribute to the Oscars, and named “Singer Songwriter of the Year” 2019 by the Producer’s Choice Honors.

Johns abusive childhood was not a happy one. He found refuge in skating and playing his guitar and singing. He was not allowed to play his guitar in his step-fathers house. His first song he learned was Tom Dooley and the first song he wrote when he at about 14 years old was Wah Do Wah Do (not one for the record books. LOL)

Never wanting to be with his step-father, John spent his childhood on the streets and got into trouble. Finally, at age 15, a Judge called him incorrigible. Not understanding what that word meant, he responded Thank you and the Judge sentenced John to 2 years in the Nevada State Childrens Home in Carson City. John Michael says, the Childrens Home was probably the best thing that could have happened to me and the first time I felt safe. Before graduating high school, the principal suggested he drop out of school and join the military which he did. John Michaels song honoring the Dustoff, the Army helicopter and crew, was written in 1966 while serving in VietNam.

Music has been Johns life; writing it and performing for audiences across the country. Pepper Jay and John have been music partners for more than 30 years and Pepper Jay produces all of Johns music and manages John Michaels career.

The Los Angeles Times wrote a full page story on John entitled, No Earplugs Required and concluded John Michael was the new Sammy Davis Jr or a young Bobby Darin. The Tolucan calls John Michael a crooner with a smooth as silk voice.

Trivia:

John Michael Ferrari is a teacher, a pubic speaker, and keynote concert speaker, the author of Acting with Your Eyes and the co-author of “Dynamic Song Performance, The Singer’s Bible.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: John Michael Ferrari

Song Title: Be The Smile On Your Face

Publishing: Pepper Jay Productions

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Be The Smile On Your Face

Record Label: Cappy