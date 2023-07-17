Capitol Christian Music Group’s Christian Paul Revives Hit Single “Yes I Am” with Hallelujah Remix Available Now

Trailblazing faith-based artist Christian Paul is putting a new spin on his brand new single “Yes I Am” with the release of the Hallelujah Remix, today, Friday, July 14. Originally released in March, the single and its remix continue to build on the strong foundation Christian has established within the genre and beyond. Listen to “Yes I Am” (Hallelujah Remix) now.

“I feel incredibly honored when fans share their stories about how ‘Yes I Am’ has bolstered their confidence in Christ’s redemptive and transformative power,” Christian shared. “The overwhelming support for the song has truly amazed me, and I wanted to express my gratitude by offering listeners something unique to commemorate its success. I hope this remix provides a fresh and enjoyable perspective on the song.”

The remix is yet another way Christian is proving to be an artist who thinks outside the box. With massive success on TikTok, Christian has proven his old soul can connect with the mainstream masses. Featured in one of his most viewed videos with over 4.4 million views and currently sitting in the top 30 on both Mediabase Christian Audience and Billboard Christian Airplay Charts, reaching over 2 million listeners each week,“Yes I Am” is the latest in a series of singles from the Alabama native. The song has received high praise from numerous radio stations including The Joy FM, whose PD/MD Dave Cruse shared, “Christian Paul has found a way to wrap his testimony, a gospel appeal, and declaration of faith in 2 minutes and 48 seconds of infectious, energetic, danceable, legit pop with a singable hook that gets stuck in your head.”

Debuting with “Won’t Rain Anymore,” which was produced by Frequency (Eminem, Rihanna) and premiered on Zane Lowe’s Radio Show, Christian set the tone and direction for what was to come with his smooth vocals, catchy melodies and positive message. He’s also set to hit the road with Crowder this summer on select dates. Purchase tickets to see Christian on tour here.

At only 23, Christian Paul is blazing a trail few have traveled. An old soul with wisdom beyond his years, his inspiration ranges from the poetry of old hymns to elements of rhythm and blues. After leaving his first solo record deal at 19 for a musical hiatus and a season of soul-searching, Christian is opening a fresh chapter of his story in partnership with his label home Capitol Christian Music Group.

Making music that blends the R&B he was raised on, the pop excellence he once aspired to, and the faith he’s deciphering, Christian Paul is hitting his stride while remaining his authentic self. In turn, he’s creating a merger of bold pop strokes and thoughtful lyricism that include thinly veiled references to the hope he’s found in giving his life over to something bigger than himself.

