Canyon Star TV Adds The Dr. Ward Bond Show, The Donna Drake Show, Fire House Kitchen & More

After its recent launch in 2023, Canyon Star TV continues to add new shows weekly from across all spectrums of life ranging from movies, documentaries, podcasts, and music videos to cooking, animal, lifestyle, concerts, and more, while always remaining family-friendly, wholesome, making Canyon Star TV the perfect one-stop-network for every household! With recent additions of The Dr. Ward Bond Show, The Donna Drake Show, RC’s Social Saloon, The Design Tourist, Doctor & The Diva, Firehouse Kitchen, Breakpoint, In The Studio With Ronnie McDowell, Being Martelli, Live At Billy Bob’s, Woodsongs Classics, and more, Canyon Star TV is dedicated to adding new shows regularly.

To sign up for free and for further information, visit CanyonStar.tv

With exclusive content including Cheri Lucas (The Dog Expert), Never Lose Heart with Connie Smith, and thirty-nine episodes of The Joey Canyon Show, thirteen of which have never been aired before, along with new music performances and over twenty-five, original television shows that will soon begin production. Canyon Star TV offers documentaries on Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, ABBA, The Beatles, Bee Gees, Elvis Presley, and cooking shows that include Paula Dean’s Positively Paula, Justin Wilson’s Cajun Cookin’, Jill’s Inspiration Kitchen, Cookin’ with BUTTER as well as popular music videos from Kelly Lang, Olivia Newton-John, Marty Stuart, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rhonda Vincent, T. Graham Brown, and more. In addition, viewers also have access to classic shows including Abbott & Costello, Adventures of Superman, Annie Oakley, Bonanza, Dick Van Dyke, Dragnet, Gunsmoke, The Lucy Show, Petticoat Junction, Shirley Temple, and The Andy Griffith Show, just to name a few.

“Since the launch of Canyon Star TV, it has been amazing to see people sign up from around the world to enjoy television and music that not only is entertainment designed for all ages, but also for families to be able to enjoy together,” shares Joey Canyon, founder of Canyon Star TV. “I miss those days, and I know there are many others who do as well where you can sit down in the living room after dinner, laugh, and truly take in the experience as a family. Be sure to check back often, because we are just getting started!”

“After years of discussing and planning Canyon Star TV with the CEO and founder Joey Canyon, I am beyond excited to see our platform grow in leaps and bounds,” explains Kelly Kantz, President and co-founder of Canyon Star TV. “With the help of the wonderful producers and programmers, we have added fantastic programming and will continue to grow the outlet moving forward. I am very excited to share wonderful family-friendly programming with the world.”

While focusing on the right content for Canyon Star TV, it was imperative to have shows that not only fit the criteria with wholesome entertainment, but it was also important to include programming that came from the heart. One show, in particular, is Hidden Heritage. A member of the Lower Brule Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota, host Paul LaRoche tells his story of learning of his adoption after the loss of his parents and his reunion back to his tribe years later. As part of Canyon Star TV’s free streaming platform, viewers will also have access to live music videos, kids programming, talk shows, outdoor living, and a growing amount of new faith-based programming just to name a few, proving Canyon Star TV is the most diverse, family-friendly streaming platform available today!

