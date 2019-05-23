Candlebox To Perform The “Damon Johnson: Uprising from PledgeMusic” Benefit Concert In Nashville On June 3

An all-star benefit show featuring Multi-Platinum Rockers Candlebox, Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford and Grammy-Award Winner Mike Farris, among many others, has been announced to support Thin Lizzy Guitarist and Solo Artist Damon Johnson in the wake of the PledgeMusic bankruptcy.

The “Damon Johnson: Uprising from PledgeMusic”concert will be held at The Basement East in Nashville Monday, June 3 and will feature Johnson and friends performing music that spans his vast career including songs from Brother Cane, Thin Lizzy, Alice Cooper, his solo material and much more.

According to Johnson, as a result of PledgeMusic filing for bankruptcy earlier this month, the company absconded $20,000 of the funds his fans paid to support him in the recording, manufacturing, delivery and promotion of his new solo album Memoirs Of An Uprisingand and money raised from the benefit show will be utilized to help fulfill Pledge purchases and complete the album.

Tickets are on sale now and include exclusive packages ranging from an after-party with Johnson and friends to a soundcheck event that features a special acoustic performance by Johnson as well as a two-song performance with Johnson and Candlebox. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit here.

The Basement East is located at 917 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN 37206.