Candace Woodson featuring The Treetop Sisters “Nicki And The Crew” for Holiday play: Radio/Media Download
Her story of survival will amaze you. Her voice will captivate your ears down to your heart. Candace Woodson answers the call for those who love soulful r&b and talented unfiltered vocals.
Born in Paducah, KY, she began singing at the age of five with her older sisters in a gospel group called the Parks Sisters. Although her roots are in gospel, after high school Candace began to explore other avenues in the music industry. She is the first graduate of the Commercial Music Program at Tennessee State University in Nashville and is a professional recording artist with a background in Gospel, R&B, Jazz, and Pop.
Candace Woodson Mission Statement
To inspire and encourage others to achieve a life of balance that fulfills dreams through the power of music.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Candace Woodson w/The Treetop Sisters
Song Title: Nicki And The Crew
Publishing: Deer Ridge Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Nicki And The Crew
Record Label: Still
|Radio Promotion:
|Loggins Promotion
|Paul Loggins
|310-325-2800
|Contact LP
|Publicity/PR:
|Loggins Promotion
|Paul Loggins
|310-325-2800
|Contact LP