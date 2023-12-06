Candace Woodson featuring The Treetop Sisters “Nicki And The Crew” for Holiday play: Radio/Media Download

Her story of survival will amaze you. Her voice will captivate your ears down to your heart. Candace Woodson answers the call for those who love soulful r&b and talented unfiltered vocals.

Born in Paducah, KY, she began singing at the age of five with her older sisters in a gospel group called the Parks Sisters. Although her roots are in gospel, after high school Candace began to explore other avenues in the music industry. She is the first graduate of the Commercial Music Program at Tennessee State University in Nashville and is a professional recording artist with a background in Gospel, R&B, Jazz, and Pop.

Candace Woodson Mission Statement

To inspire and encourage others to achieve a life of balance that fulfills dreams through the power of music.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Candace Woodson w/The Treetop Sisters

Song Title: Nicki And The Crew

Publishing: Deer Ridge Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Nicki And The Crew

Record Label: Still