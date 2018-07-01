Canadian Tourism Project Promotional Campaign Features Award-winning Musician Ed Roman

“Ed Roman is a man of many talents, and most of them have some relationship to where he lives right on the border of Melanchthon and Shelburne. As an award-winning singer/songwriter, international performer, multi-instrumentalist, vegetable farmer and promoter of the Davis Dyslexia Association, Roman brings it all back to his physical location.” – Headwaters Inspired Project website

Canadian musician Ed Roman is being featured as part of the Headwaters Inspired Project’s tourism promotion. Ed is spotlighted on their website, in a promo video, and in posters for the region. Ed is a resident of Shelburne, Ontario, right on the border with Melancthon, where he and his wife own Black Earth Music and Pottery.

Read the promotional profile at https://headwatersinspired.ca/inspirations/headwaters-inspired-people/headwaters-inspired-profile-ed-roman/.

“Where I live is so important to me. I need to be close to the community. Here, I can talk to the mayor if I want. I’m in touch with the earth and nature around me,” said Roman. “It inspires my writing and playing. I also like to grow my own food. It’s simple, self-sustaining and empowering. This helps define who I am.”

Watch Ed Roman talk about the Headwaters Region in this brief teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=21&v=zFje9YBJ0IA

The Headwaters region boasts a diverse and very active arts and culture sector, and a vigorous approach to heritage preservation. The arts and culture sector has been identified by Dufferin County, the Town of Caledon and the Town of Erin as an important facet of economic prosperity in Headwaters and a direct contributor to community well-being. To further understand the impact of arts and culture on our community, Dufferin County, the Town of Caledon and the Town of Erin funded a project to develop an arts and culture framework in Headwaters. For more information on the Headwaters Inspired Project, please visit https://headwatersinspired.ca/headwaters-inspired-project/

ABOUT ED ROMAN: Ed Roman is an Award-winning singer/songwriter, performer and multi-instrumentalist from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Blurring the lines between pop, rock, folk, and country music genres, Ed’s uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations, worldwide. Ed is a 2014 Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, a 2014 and 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a two-time 2015 IMEA Award nominee, a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Ed recently won a 2017 Radio Music Award for Best Americana Artist. Ed’s latest release is the critically acclaimed album, “Red Omen.” His latest video, the title track from the album, is a New York Lift Off Online Film Festival selection.

http://www.edroman.net

http://www.facebook.com/edromanmusic

http://www.twitter.com/specialedroman