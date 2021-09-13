Canadian Teen Pop-Rockers Ready Set Bro Charm With Soulful Tribute To Dogs Everywhere On “Ben”

Teenage brothers in music Tavyn, Auslen and Kaplan Doell are better known as Ready Set Bro, an emerging pop-rock n’ roll band out of Calgary, Alberta. Today the trio releases their first tribute cover song of ”Ben” across all major digital music platforms (linktr.ee/ReadySetBro), along with an adorable music video that will premiere on September 14 via their YouTube channel.

“Ben” was the song Michael Jackson charted his first number #1 hit with in 1972, as a single on Motown records. Originally written by Don Black and Walter Scharf, the song is about a boy and his pet rat.

“This song reminds us of the connection so many people have to their beloved pets,” said lead singer Kaplan Doell. “The companionship they offer is incomparable. The original song was written about a boy and his pet rat, but we reimagined it being about a connection between a boy and his dog.”

With a strong connection to this song during the Doell brothers’ childhood, they decided to reimagine the song with a dog, instead of a rat. Specifically a cute little Pug named Judo, who starred alongside the brothers in the forthcoming new video.

“I felt strongly that our version needed a soulful guitar solo that matched the emotion of the song,” explained Auslen Doell. “The end result is a homage to the original with a tasteful twist featuring the solo and modulation.”

Single Name: “Ben”

Release date: August 31, 2021

Songwriters: Don Black, Walter Scharf

Label / Distribution: PCG Artist Development / DistroKid

ISRC: QZMEM2159269

Producer: Britton Cameron

Buy/Stream/Listen: linktr.ee/ReadySetBro

Official Video: Premieres Sept. 14 on YouTube

Video Producer/Director: Jeff Eisen and Michelle Billington



About Ready Set Bro:

Growing up in a musical family, brothers Tavyn, Auslen and Kaplan Doell, have been immersed in the music scene since they were very young. At first, they watched from side stage, attending festivals, concerts and recording sessions with their professional musician dad, who charted songs on Canadian radio and was nominated for the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Group or Duo of the Year’, with country rock band Jo Hikk. The three brothers began their formal music training learning drums, vocals, piano and guitar. They naturally advanced to the instruments they personally connected with the most. Dedicated to their craft, the boys practice long hours, working to attain mastery on their instruments. When writing original material their focus is on strong melodies, 3-part harmonies, meaningful lyrics, and intricate musical passages on their respective instruments. Always willing to explore different genres, they have an appreciation for rock, pop, country, and jazz, settling into a sound that blends their musical influences. Along with music, all three brothers are enthusiastic flag football players and fans of both the CFL and the NFL, with a nod to this passion in their band name, Ready Set Bro.

Ready Set Bro Contacts:

