Canadian Singer Songwriter Eric Bolton Release Powerful New Music Video “Hello, Angels”

Canadian based singer-songwriter Eric Bolton has released the highly anticipated music video for his single “Hello Angels.”

Soulful guitars, combined with vocals that “hit the sweet spot between Eddie Vedder, Michael Stipe and Chris Cornell” says Classic Rock Magazine, the moving track centers on Bolton‘s sense of defeat he felt as a queer person in the church, and the debilitated sense of self that came with it. Moody and brooding at first, the track then erupts passionately – a true reflection of the songwriter’s journey and ultimate destination of freedom and authenticity.

Directed by Andy Hourahine, the music video follows the main character, a young boy (Nolan Mailloux) from a troubled home, as he wanders throughout town watching as people go on with their day thriving and happy hoping one day to have the same feeling.

The track gives listeners a glimpse of what can be expected from the Bolton‘s highly anticipated debut album Here Between, which poignantly explores a large chapter of growth and transition for the songwriter. The album is set to be released on all streaming services now.

Be sure to check out “Hello Angels” the moving music video by singer-songwriter Eric Bolton, out now!

Canadian singer-songwriter Eric Bolton has been a fan of the arts since childhood. With an array of musical influences including John Mayer, Damien Rice, Alicia Keys, U2 and Beck to name a few, similarly to his idols, Bolton understands the importance of music storytelling.

For over 13 years, the songwriter has been a successful solo act, as well as the frontman of rock group, Shy Harry. In 2020 Bolton released his debut single as a solo artist, “Genesis (Let There Be Love)” followed by “The Home Light,” the latter received the coveted title of Classic Rock Magazine’s ‘Track of the Week’ as well as a feature on their coveted ‘Hot List’.

When he isn’t performing, Bolton is never far from his passion for music. Assisting fellow musicians turn their dreams into a reality, with his own music school/studio, E-Bolt Music, in Cambridge, Ontario where he’s also a teacher alongside his team of talented instructors.

The songwriter is currently touring throughout Canada and on October 14th, Eric Bolton will release his debut studio album which includes 12 original songs.