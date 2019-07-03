Canadian Chart-Toppers Receive Three Global Music Awards

Toronto-based rock band Across The Board wins three Silver Medals in the worldwide music competition.

Since the band’s inception in 2013, Toronto’s Across The Board has been racking up the accolades and clearing space in their trophy cases for a multitude of industry awards. A short list of accomplishments includes a 2019 Canadian GMA Covenant Award nomination (the Canadian equivalent to a Dove Award,) a Top 5 iTunes Rock chart Song, several Josie Music Awards nominations, a Radio Music Award, and multiple Indie Music Channel Awards, to name a few.

Now, the band has been honoured with three Silver Medals in the Spring 2019 Global Music Awards. Across The Board won for Best Rock Band, Best Rock Album and Best Songwriter. The Band were recipients of a Gold Medal Award in 2018. Judges for the 2019 Global Music Awards include Grammy and Emmy Award Winners. For a full list of Global Music Award winners, please visit http://www.globalmusicawards.com/index.html.

ABOUT GLOBAL MUSIC AWARDS: Established in 2011, the Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition which celebrates independent musicians. Global Music Awards is widely recognized by industry insiders as giving legitimacy to highly talented artists. ‘Global Music Awards is recognized as music’s golden seal of approval.’

ABOUT ACROSS THE BOARD: Across The Board (ATB) is an award-winning “Canadiana” rock band of multi-instrumentalist musicians who seamlessly combine creative talents to push their pop-rock sounds to the edge of the rock ‘n roll envelope with rootsie influences from roots, pop and classic rock that create the band’s signature indie rock sound.

With harmonious power vocals & catchy electric guitar riffs, Across The Board brings a high energy show to live audiences and uniquely clever videos to their growing Youtube channel of over 600 videos–including several weekly series “Pick Up & Play” – collaborate cover series, “Kitchen Sessions” – musical cooking show, “Caravan Karaoke”, “ATB At Rehearsal”, “Acoustic Jams” and “ATB Live” on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

