Canada’s Beloved Sharon, Bram & Randi to Release “One Elephant Went Out to Play”

Canada’s beloved family entertainers, Sharon, Bram & Randi, will release a catchy new version of the classic Sharon, Lois & Bram song, “One Elephant,” on August 9, 2022 to coincide with the release of their brand-new children’s book of the same name. The new single, “One Elephant Went Out to Play (All Friends Version),” recorded by Sharon, Bram & Randi and released by Red Brick Songs, captures the energy and joy of childhood, as children and animals play, sing, and dance together on a giant spider web!

Sharon, Bram & Randi, under the Sharon, Lois & Bram banner, continue to present music and entertain generations of fans, including their most recent full-length album, Sharon, Lois & Bram Best of the Best Live which was released in November 2021. Sharon, Bram & Randi can also be found performing songs on social media, including TikTok, where several of their videos have gone viral with millions of views by fans throughout the world. (They garnered over 12 million views on TikTok and 7.7 million Spotify streams in 2021 alone.)

“We have been so honored to share the music of Sharon, Lois & Bram with a fourth generation of children, not only through songs, but now also with stories,” says Randi Hampson. “How powerful to hear the audience help us count the jungle friends as we sing our new ‘One Elephant.’”

Following the publication of the Canadian bestseller, Sharon, Lois & Bram’s Skinnamarink, Tundra Books will publish Sharon, Lois & Bram’s One Elephant Went Out to Play, a new picture book, with co-author Randi Hampson and Skinnamarink illustrator Qin Leng. A counting picture book based on the classic song made famous by this beloved trio of children’s entertainers (and featured as the theme on The Elephant Show), the book hits stores in Canada on August 9, with US publication to take place at a date to be determined.

“One Elephant Went Out to Play (All Friends Version)” will be available on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT SHARON, LOIS & BRAM … AND RANDI!

From 1978 onward, Sharon, Lois & Bram were preeminent in all aspects of family entertainment across North America and other parts of the world. Together, the threesome produced 22 full-length albums, starting with their iconic, triple platinum One Elephant, Deux Éléphants. They appeared in many of the most prominent venues in the United States including The Kennedy Center, the White House, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Broadway’s Palace Theatre, as well as every major concert hall in Canada. They received countless awards, including Gold and Platinum Records, JUNO awards for Best Children’s Album, and sold millions of albums worldwide. They starred in two critically acclaimed television series: The Elephant Show (Nickelodeon in the U.S. and CBC in Canada) and Skinnamarink TV (The Learning Channel in the U.S. and CBC in Canada). Sharon, Lois & Bram were Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF in North and South America, for which they received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. For their years of work providing the best in participatory music for children and their families, Sharon, Lois & Bram were inducted into The Order of Canada, their country’s highest honor.

Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison carried on together for nearly two decades after Lois Lilienstein stepped away from live performing in 2000 and later died in 2015. Sharon & Bram maintained a busy schedule of concerts that ranged from “sweet and simple” folksy duo shows to larger productions featuring members of the versatile Skinnamarink Band. Fans of Sharon, Lois & Bram returned to Sharon & Bram’s concerts as young adults or with their children and their children’s children. They knew every word and every action and greeted the duo as they would a treasured member of the family.

Following Bram’s retirement from touring, and with his encouragement, Sharon and her daughter Randi have continued to share the music of Sharon, Lois & Bram, performing in both live and virtual settings as Sharon & Randi.

As co-producer, Randi Hampson was a driving force behind the new album, Sharon, Lois & Bram Best of the Best Live. Randi has also contributed significantly to other recent Sharon & Bram creative ventures, including producing and singing on the JUNO-nominated album, Sharon & Bram and Friends, and writing additional lyrics for the Penguin Random House picture book, Sharon, Lois & Bram’s Skinnamarink, an award-winning best seller with more than 70,000 copies sold since its 2019 publication, which is now available as a board book.

To schedule an interview or request music download links or a review copy of the Sharon, Lois & Bram’s One Elephant Went Out to Play book, please contact Elizabeth Waldman Frazier at Waldmania PR: 847-748-8874 or elizabeth@waldmaniapr.com.