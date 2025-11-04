Camille K Embraces Vulnerability on New Single “Let’s Face It” Out Tuesday, October 21st

Rising pop artist Camille K unveils her most raw and honest work yet with her new single “Let’s Face It,” releasing Tuesday, October 21st on all streaming platforms.

At its heart, “Let’s Face It” explores the emotional chaos of diving headfirst into something new, whether it’s a romance, friendship, or life-changing opportunity. Camille K lays it all bare, confronting the fear of vulnerability and the thrill of uncertainty with striking emotional clarity.

Blending melodic vocals, acoustic guitar, soft synths, and subtle sirens, the track captures both the serenity and tension of emotional risk. The result is a hypnotic, cinematic pop soundscape that lands somewhere between reflection and release.

Produced by Dirty Harry Zelnick, Lectriq, and M11SON, “Let’s Face It” builds on Camille K’s growing reputation for crafting intimate yet relatable pop moments. The song is a perfect fit for chill, vibey, emotional, romantic, or edgy playlists, offering a late-night soundtrack for anyone navigating the unpredictable nature of love and life.

With her signature honesty and modern pop edge, Camille K once again proves that being vulnerable might just be the boldest move of all.

Stream – “Let’s Face It” here!

Camille K has been captivating audiences with her unique blend of classic and modern influences. Raised on a diverse musical foundation, her mother’s love for soul, R&B, and classic love songs and her father’s passion for classic rock, she has developed a sound that fuses timeless melodies with contemporary pop production. Her dynamic artistry and compelling storytelling have set her apart as a standout talent in today’s music landscape.

A seasoned performer since the age of 11, Camille has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers), and Barry Goudreau (Boston). She has also opened for major acts including Flo Rida, Ja Rule, C&C Music Factory, Lit, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, LFO, and Jon Anderson (Yes).

Camille gained national recognition as a featured contestant on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2022, where her original song “Still in Love” earned high praise from the judges that day. Simon Cowell described her performance as “beautiful,” Heidi Klum called her “absolutely amazing” and “the whole package,” and Sofia Vergara praised her “spectacular” voice.

Beyond the stage, Camille has also made a mark in the film industry, with her music featured in Finding Christmas and 7th Secret. Her previous maxi-single, “Daydreamer,” reached #2 on the iTunes Top Dance Albums chart, further cementing her status as a rising star. She is currently working with Grammy Award-winning production team Sakred Wolves, consisting of Dirty Harry Zelnick, Lectriq, and M11SON, to craft new music that continues to push creative boundaries.

As Camille continues to tour throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey, “Let’s Face It” marks another milestone in her journey, showcasing her signature blend of raw emotion, powerful vocals, and polished pop production. Camille K is also an endorsed artist of Anatomy of Sound picks and Minarik Guitars.

For press inquiries or interview requests please contact:

Rick@MagneticVine.com

For more on Camille K, follow her on social media:

FOLLOW CAMILLE K:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify