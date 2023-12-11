Camille Harrison Releases Cover of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Camille Harrison recently released her cover of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.” You can listen to the holiday tune HERE!

“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel, a Christian hymn for Advent and Christmas, is one I’ve wanted to record for years,” Camille shares. “This hymn has its origins over 1,200 years ago in monastic life. When developing this arrangement and looking at the lyrics, it was begging to give voice to those hurting or suffering and I have hopefully expressed that in the musical interludes between each verse…For a new approach to this piece, I chose a descending chromatic chord progression for the last two verses, which seemed to work well along with ending on a Picardy third – turning from a minor to a major key. And, of course, singing the lead and background vocals were a joy. The contributions of musicians and engineers were incredible and I am thrilled to share my rendition of O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”

The single, released on December 1, 2023, is already receiving rave reviews from press and listeners alike:

“Camille’s stunning delivery of ‘O Come O Come Emmanuel,’ with her classy vibrato echoing off the cello’s strings, is the soothing sound we need this season. The recording builds wonderfully with piano, harmonies, and showcases Camille’s vocal range, never overdone, but used sparingly for storytelling emphasis on this fine new interpretation of the mid-1800s composition.”

–Warren Kurtz (Goldmine)”Camille has such a beautiful vocal tone and this song was the perfect choice for her.”

–Music City Melodies